India slams Pakistan for delay in 26/11 trial

Pakistan has shown little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators to justice, said the foreign ministry

India cannot forget the wounds of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, even as the external affairs ministry summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat to demand the expeditious trial of those responsible for the carnage in the country's financial hub.

The attacks on Mumbai by a 10-member squad of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, which began on 26 November 2008, resulted in the death of 166 people, including 26 foreign nationals. Pakistani authorities arrested seven LeT operatives, including operations commander Zakiur Rahman Lakhvi, but there has been little headway in their trial.

"India can't forget the wounds of the Mumbai attacks. Now, today's India is combating terrorism with a new policy and new ways," Modi said, speaking in Hindi, in a brief video on the attacks posted on Twitter by the foreign ministry's spokesperson.

“I pay my homage to all those who died in the Mumbai attacks. Many brave police personnel were martyred in this attack. I also pay homage to them," Modi added.

A senior diplomat of the Pakistani high commission in New Delhi was summoned by the external affairs ministry and handed a note verbale, or unsigned diplomatic correspondence, “reiterating India’s call for an expeditious trial in the Mumbai terror attacks case".

The note also called on the Pakistan government "to abide by its commitment to not allow territories under its control for terrorism against India", according to a ministry statement.

