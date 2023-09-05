INDIA to be renamed BHARAT? Presidential invite for G20 dinner sparks row, Congress reacts1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Invite for G20 dinner in the name of 'President of Bharat' sparks controversy, says Jairam Ramesh.
In a fresh attack on the BJP-led central government, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday claimed that invites to a G20 summit dinner hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan had written ‘President of Bharat’ on them, instead of ‘President of India’.
Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said, “Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred."
“After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT! Jeetega INDIA!" Ramesh added.