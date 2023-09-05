In a fresh attack on the BJP-led central government, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday claimed that invites to a G20 summit dinner hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan had written ‘President of Bharat’ on them, instead of ‘President of India’.

“Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual ‘President of India’," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He also said, “Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States. But now even this “Union of States" is under assault."

The G20 Summit is being held in the national capital from September 9 to 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event..