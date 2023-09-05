Invite for G20 dinner in the name of 'President of Bharat' sparks controversy, says Jairam Ramesh.

In a fresh attack on the BJP-led central government, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday claimed that invites to a G20 summit dinner hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan had written ‘President of Bharat’ on them, instead of ‘President of India’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual ‘President of India’," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He also said, “Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States. But now even this “Union of States" is under assault." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The G20 Summit is being held in the national capital from September 9 to 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event..

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said, “Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred."