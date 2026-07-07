India to help Indonesia develop customised EVMs, MoU inked during PM Modi's Jakarta visit

India and Indonesia on 7 July announced a major partnership to modernise the nation's electoral framework through tailored voting technology, alongside expanding institutional security and cultural cooperation.

The milestone came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a three-day official visit, held high-level discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Tuesday, to elevate their bilateral relationship.

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Indonesia, home to nearly 288 million people and the world's third-largest democracy, has turned to India for election technology, management expertise and institutional support to modernise its electoral system, as per the deal.

Indonesia-specific electronic voting machines The MoU, one of the 20 outcomes of PM Modi's Indonesia visit, between the Election Commission of India and the General Election Commission (KPU) of Indonesia would facilitate knowledge sharing experiences and best practices besides advancing cooperation in human resource development and use of tech for efficient administrative practices.

Addressing a joint press conference with President Subianto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted on Tuesday the democratic synergy between the two nations, stating,

“Democratic values and unity in diversity have been shared strengths for both India and Indonesia. We are set to further strengthen our democratic cooperation through an MoU between the Election Commissions of both nations,” he said.

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What does the MoU mean? Under this institutional framework, New Delhi will support the development of Indonesia-specific electronic voting machines (EVMs) to help transition the world's third-largest democracy from its traditional single-day paper ballot system to digital voting for its 2029 elections.

The MoU between the Election Commission of India and the General Election Commission (KPU) of Indonesia would facilitate knowledge sharing experiences and best practices besides advancing cooperation in human resource development and use of tech for efficient administrative practices.

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By sharing its extensive electoral expertise, honed since India first deployed EVMs across all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2004, New Delhi adds Indonesia to a growing list of nations utilising Indian election technology, following the footsteps of Bhutan, Nepal, and Namibia.

Also Read | PM Modi conferred with Indonesia's highest honour as two countries sign deals

Reflecting on the rapid expansion of the bilateral roadmap, the Prime Minister noted that the collaboration now spans crucial sectors.

"The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership built in 2018 is now reaching new heights. We are making strides across development, security, technology, culture and education," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also noted that this alignment extends directly to global and maritime stability, adding, "India has always attached special importance to ASEAN centrality."

PM Modi conferred with Indonesia's highest honour Earlier, PM Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome when he arrived to hold talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, with several outcomes announced. Subianto also announced that Indonesia has conferred its highest honour, the "Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia" medal, upon PM Modi.

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PM Modi, who arrived in Indonesia on Monday, has commenced the first leg of his three-nation tour aimed at further enhancing India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, and the country's commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Democratic values and unity in diversity have been shared strengths for both India and Indonesia.

The July 6-8 visit, undertaken at the formal invitation of President Prabowo, marks Modi's fourth visit to Indonesia and serves as a vital platform to solidify a shared outlook on a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(With ANI inputs)

Key Takeaways The MoU between India's and Indonesia's Election Commissions signifies strong bilateral support for democratic practices.

India will provide technological assistance with electronic voting machines to streamline Indonesia's electoral process for the 2029 elections.

The partnership illustrates India’s expanding influence and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, reinforcing regional stability and democratic values.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.