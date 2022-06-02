Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India to help Tuvalu strengthen healthcare infrastructure: Mandaviya

India to help Tuvalu strengthen healthcare infrastructure: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (File Photo: PTI)
1 min read . 01:40 PM ISTPriyanka Gawande

  • India is also helping Egypt strengthen its API industry and domestic drugs production. Egypt is looking at attracting Indian pharmaceutical companies to set up manufacturing bases in the country, to cater to African and regional markets

NEW DELHI: Seeking to build stronger bilateral ties, India has offered its support to Oceania to help trengthen their healthcare infrastructure. India’s Union health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met his counterpart in Tuvalu and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in health sector.

“Met Isaia Vaipuna Taape, Minister of Health, Social Welfare & Gender Affairs, Tuvalu. He thanked India for its support during COVID-19 pandemic. Discussed ways to enhance cooperation in health sector & also offered India’s support in developing health infrastructure in Tuvalu," tweeted Dr Mandaviya.

India is known for its offers of help and support for friendly nations. During the coronavirus pandemic, India supplied medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries.

Recently, Prime minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s AatmaNirbhar initiative and how it helped the country fight the pandemic. “The world is looking at us today with a new hope and confidence," he said.

India is also helping Egypt strengthen its API industry and domestic drugs production. Egypt is looking at attracting Indian pharmaceutical companies to set up manufacturing bases in the country, to cater to African and regional markets for medicines, serum and vaccines, among others.