India to kick off covid-19 vaccination drive from January 16

The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) earlier this month granted permission for restricted emergency use of Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s vaccine (Covishield), subject to multiple regulatory conditionalities and permission of restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, especially in the context of infection by mutant strain, to Bharat Biotech International Ltd., Hyderabad for its vaccine Covaxin. Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this week had also indicated that the covid-19 vaccine would be rolled out within 10 days of receiving the emergency use authorization.