India to review progress on talks with China over border disengagement

Though agreed to earlier, several people familiar with the matter in India have pointed out that the Chinese side has not kept its word on pulling back its troops from the heights of Finger 4 – a mountain spur jutting out into the Pangong Tso lake. The Chinese troops have however moved back from the base of Finger 4 to Finger 5, they have confirmed. India says the LAC runs through Finger 8, situated 8 kilometres from Finger 4 and that Chinese troops have intruded into Indian territory. Last week the Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong said that the Chinese perception of LAC at Pangong Tso was at Finger 4 and Chinese troops had not intruded into Indian territory.