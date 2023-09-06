India vs Bharat row: Is name change for India to ‘Bharat’ possible?2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Controversy over alleged renaming of India to Bharat ahead of G20 summit. Opposition compares it to colonialism.
Just as India is getting ready to host the G20 leaders, the Central government has gotten embroiled in a controversy over the alleged “renaming" of India to Bharat. The controversy erupted when an invite for a G20 dinner was sent out in the name of the 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India', triggering a buzz that India was being renamed.