As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw nearer 26 Opposition parties banded together under the ‘Indian National Democratic Inclusive alliance’ on Tuesday. The group is likely to hold a third meeting in Mumbai and decide upon the face of the grand Opposition alliance.

“BJP government wants to destroy democracy in this country. They want to bulldoze the Constitution. Unemployment and price rise is at its peak. They are misusing autonomous institutions against the opposition. It is a grave situation. We will fight this unitedly, and we shall be successful. INDIA will win!" Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted. He also said the newly named group would form a secretariat for campaign management in Delhi. An 11-member coordination committee will be put together in the coming days and other committees for specific purposes would also be created.

“Bharaat judega, India jitega," assured Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet.

The former MP said that the upcoming political fight was “against the ideology of the BJP" and their way of thinking.

"They are attacking the country, unemployment is rampant, and the country's wealth is being taken away from millions and handed over in the hands of a few," he said.

"The opposition has taken this name (INDIA) because, in the coming months, it will be India vs PM Modi because all the people here (opposition) are fighting for the inclusive India which is written in the Constitution and PM Modi is fighting for exclusive India," said fellow party leader Kapil Sibal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wondered if the ruling coalition would dare to challenge the newly formed group. INDIA, she added, would “save the country from disaster".

“To save India, they are selling India, they are trying to buy democracy. They don’t let any state function independently. ED and CBI keep reaching us. India jitega BJP harega (India will win BJP will lose)!" she opined.

“Chak De! INDIA," added a tweet from TMC MP Derek O'Brien.