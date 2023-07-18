INDIA vs NDA: Opposition leaders exult over name change, prep for 2024 polls2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:36 PM IST
26 Opposition parties form 'Indian National Democratic Inclusive alliance' for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee express confidence in defeating BJP.
As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw nearer 26 Opposition parties banded together under the ‘Indian National Democratic Inclusive alliance’ on Tuesday. The group is likely to hold a third meeting in Mumbai and decide upon the face of the grand Opposition alliance.
“Bharaat judega, India jitega," assured Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet.
The former MP said that the upcoming political fight was “against the ideology of the BJP" and their way of thinking.
"They are attacking the country, unemployment is rampant, and the country's wealth is being taken away from millions and handed over in the hands of a few," he said.
"The opposition has taken this name (INDIA) because, in the coming months, it will be India vs PM Modi because all the people here (opposition) are fighting for the inclusive India which is written in the Constitution and PM Modi is fighting for exclusive India," said fellow party leader Kapil Sibal.
ALSO READ: 'INDIA vs NDA': Rahul Gandhi blows war horn ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wondered if the ruling coalition would dare to challenge the newly formed group. INDIA, she added, would “save the country from disaster".
“To save India, they are selling India, they are trying to buy democracy. They don’t let any state function independently. ED and CBI keep reaching us. India jitega BJP harega (India will win BJP will lose)!" she opined.
“Chak De! INDIA," added a tweet from TMC MP Derek O'Brien.