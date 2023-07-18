'INDIA vs NDA': Rahul Gandhi blows war horn ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talked about the 'INDIA vs NDA' battle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He stated that the fight is against Narendra Modi and his ideologies.
Congress leader and disqualified MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi said ‘this is a fight between NDA and INDIA, Narendra Modi and INDIA’, after the Opposition party meet was held and twenty six party leaders discussed a strategy to take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The opposition alliance that will take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday.
"Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)," Kharge said.
In their 'Samuhik Sankalp (joint resolution) released after the meeting, the parties expressed their steadfast resolve to safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution.
"The opposition has taken this name (INDIA) because, in the coming months, it will be India vs PM Modi because all the people here (opposition) are fighting for the inclusive India which is written in the Constitution and PM Modi is fighting for exclusive India," said Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.
Top leaders of 26 opposition parties held extensive deliberations in Bengaluru for finalising a united strategy to take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The opposition parties resolved to fight what they claimed was the systemic conspiracy by the BJP to "target, persecute and suppress our fellow Indians".