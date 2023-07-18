Congress leader and disqualified MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi said ‘this is a fight between NDA and INDIA, Narendra Modi and INDIA’, after the Opposition party meet was held and twenty six party leaders discussed a strategy to take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“And, we know that when someone fights with INDIA, INDIA wins." the Congress leader was heard saying. INDIA is the new name decided for the Opposition unity. Rahul Gandhi during his press meet said, “Humne apne aap se pucha ye kiski ladai hai? Desh ki awaz ko kuchla jaa raha hain, ye desh k awaz ki ladai hain. (We asked ourselves who are we fighting for? The nation's voice is getting suppressed, this is a fight to retain the right to retain the voice of the nation)". Rahul Gandhi adds, “aur isiliye ye naam chuna gaya hain (and that is why this name [INDIA] was chosen)." “Ladai Narendra Modi ji aur INDIA k beech mein hain, unke vichaar dhara aur INDIA k beech mein hain (the fight is between Narendra Modi and INDIA, his ideologies and INDIA)" Rahul Gandhi says.

The opposition alliance that will take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday.

"Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)," Kharge said.

In their 'Samuhik Sankalp (joint resolution) released after the meeting, the parties expressed their steadfast resolve to safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution.

"The opposition has taken this name (INDIA) because, in the coming months, it will be India vs PM Modi because all the people here (opposition) are fighting for the inclusive India which is written in the Constitution and PM Modi is fighting for exclusive India," said Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties held extensive deliberations in Bengaluru for finalising a united strategy to take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The opposition parties resolved to fight what they claimed was the systemic conspiracy by the BJP to "target, persecute and suppress our fellow Indians".