In response to the warm reception given to Pakistani cricketers in Ahmedabad before their World Cup match against India, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut commented on Saturday.

As reported by ANI, Rawat expressed that such a reception is only possible in Gujarat, and he went on to suggest that the BJP, which formed its government in Maharashtra in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray, is not imbibing the lessons from his legacy.

"The Pakistan team can come and get a grand welcome in Gujarat. This can happen only in Gujarat in the country. If it had happened in any other state, then the people of BJP would have raised a hue and cry. The BJP trys to teach us but they are now responisble for this," Sanjay Raut said.

Sanjay Raut stated that the BJP ought to feel ashamed for extending a warm welcome to the Pakistani cricketers.

"Balasaheb Thackeray stopped the Pakistan team in his time because our soldiers were being murdered. Our Kashmiri Pandits were getting murdered, that is why Balasaheb Thackeray had said that we would not allow Pakistan to come but in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray, the BJP formed a government in Maharashtra. When there is political benefit then BJP people take his name," ANI reported Raut as saying.

India and Pakistan are set to face off at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. Team India aims to continue their impressive seven-match winning streak against Pakistan, while the latter is eager to break their World Cup losing streak against Team India.

Images and videos depicting Pakistani players receiving a warm reception during their World Cup matches in India gained widespread attention, prompting numerous internet users to question the reason behind such treatment. They raised concerns about the continued instances of terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Fans on Social media also threatened to boycott the match due to Pakistan's involvement in terrorism, once again sparking a 'Boycott' trend and debate about whether sports and politics can be kept separate.

The upcoming India-Pakistan match follows India's participation in two previous encounters with their arch-rivals during a successful Asia Cup campaign. One match, which took place in the group stage, ended in a draw due to rain, and India secured a resounding victory in the subsequent clash during the Super Four stage.

India initiated their World Cup campaign with wins against Australia and Afghanistan, while Pakistan secured two victories in their first two matches, building momentum as they approach this highly anticipated showdown.

(With inputs from ANI)

