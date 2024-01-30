Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for joining hands with the BJP-led NDA alliance and reiterated that 'Mahagathbandhan' will continue fighting for social justice in the state and the alliance does not need CM Nitish Kumar for the cause. He even attacked and mocked the Janata Dal (United) chief for his frequent political flip-flops and said, “So this is the condition of Bihar, a little pressure is exerted, and he (Nitish Kumar) makes a U-turn." Also Read: Land-for-jobs scam: PMLA court summons former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti “Right now Baghel ji (former Chhattisgarh CM) told me a joke. The joke goes like this...Your Chief Minister took oath at the Governor's house. Some of his ministers also took the oath. Celebrations were going on. Nitish Kumar decided to go back to his home. Suddenly while going back he realised he had left his shawl at the Governor's house. He went back and met the Governor. Governor was shocked and said you came back so quick this time," said Gandhi while addressing a rally in Bihar's Purnia district on Tuesday. Also Read: ‘Want Nitish Kumar to stay’: Akhilesh Yadav blames Congress for Bihar political turmoil In addition to making repeated attacks on CM Nitish Kumar, the Congress leader also reiterated the importance of the caste census. He said that Dalits and backward classes don't get due representation in all sectors of the country. "The time has come for an X-ray of India to ascertain the population in this country. The first step towards social justice is an X-ray of the country," he added. Rahul Gandhi also said that OBC community is the biggest community in India. However, there is no official record or accurate answer to the population of the community in India.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra continued its journey from West Bengal to Bihar. During his rally in Purnia, Gandhi also interacted with farmers of the district on Tuesday.

Notably, the INDIA bloc suffered another setback after Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time in Raj Bhawan, Patna. The development came after he dumped the Mahagathbandhan alliance consisting of Congress, RJD, and other opposition parties.

Other than Nitish Kumar, two Deputy CMs from the BJP, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers, including Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Shrawan Kumar, and others, took oath on Sunday. Nitish Kumar has changed sides for the second time in two years, for the fifth time in a little over a decade.

