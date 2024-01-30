'Little pressure is exerted, he takes U-turn': Rahul Gandhi mocks Bihar CM, says 'We don't need Nitish Kumar...'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for joining the BJP-led NDA alliance and mocks him for his political flip-flops.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for joining hands with the BJP-led NDA alliance and reiterated that 'Mahagathbandhan' will continue fighting for social justice in the state and the alliance does not need CM Nitish Kumar for the cause.
"The time has come for an X-ray of India to ascertain the population in this country. The first step towards social justice is an X-ray of the country," he added.
Rahul Gandhi also said that OBC community is the biggest community in India. However, there is no official record or accurate answer to the population of the community in India.
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra continued its journey from West Bengal to Bihar. During his rally in Purnia, Gandhi also interacted with farmers of the district on Tuesday.
Notably, the INDIA bloc suffered another setback after Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time in Raj Bhawan, Patna. The development came after he dumped the Mahagathbandhan alliance consisting of Congress, RJD, and other opposition parties.
Other than Nitish Kumar, two Deputy CMs from the BJP, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers, including Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Shrawan Kumar, and others, took oath on Sunday. Nitish Kumar has changed sides for the second time in two years, for the fifth time in a little over a decade.
