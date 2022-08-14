India@75 special: A portrait of the evolving Indian

Over 61% of the respondents said they expected their family’s economic well-being to be “much better" or “a little better" in a few years. The share was the least—but still above 50%—for low earners, and the highest for high earners. However, personal hope doesn’t align with hope for the country. Most were not aware of the government’s goal to make India a $5-trillion economy, and among those who were, 56% did not see the target being met before 2028 (the official estimate is 2027). But does it even matter? Well, it does, but more for the rich. Among the poorest, as many as 27% don’t see as much personal benefit from a rising economy as the harm that a slowing one leaves upon them.