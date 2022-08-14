India@75 survey: Modi the most popular PM ever, Nehru second

When asked about Modi’s greatest strength, the most popular trait that respondents picked was his decisive leadership (25%) and his image as a Hindu nationalist (17%). Expectedly, for BJP supporters, the share of those who praised his decisive leadership was higher at 35%, and his image as a Hindu nationalist got a thumbs-up as his best trait by 21%. Modi’s oratory skills received the least votes (8%). However, this should not be read as respondents disliking Modi’s oratory skills, as respondents could pick only one of five given options.