India@75 survey: Patel, Bose seen as unsung; Nehru, Gandhi as over-credited

However, when considering both questions together, political differences start to emerge on the amount of credit the leaders have got commensurate with their role. More than 50% of the respondents believe that all five leaders have got their fair share of credit (this refers to a respondent giving the same rating on both “role" and “credit"). However, partisan lines are stark among those who see the leaders as over-credited (higher rating for “credit" than for “role") or under-credited (higher rating for “role" than for “credit").