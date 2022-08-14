India@75 survey: Political divide rising, creating strain in relationships

The latest round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey, conducted among 10,271 respondents across 204 cities and towns, points to two trends. First, partisan attachments are getting stronger. In comparison to the previous round held in late 2021, there is an upward shift in strong partisan sentiments and there is a sharp decline among those who don’t identify with any party strongly. Second, Indians display a high level of homophily, or feeling more at home with people sharing similar political opinions. This tendency seems to be higher in intimate and personal relationships like spouse, close friends, and relatives, than in work colleagues.

