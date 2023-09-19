India-Canada relationship ‘highly fraught’, says foreign policy expert as top Indian diplomat gets expelled1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Tensions between India and Canada rise after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of having been involved in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder.
The relationship between India and Canada is now “highly fraught", a leading foreign policy expert has said.
“But, we saw that he really did not have a very good visit in India, there were tensions in his meeting with Modi, he had problems with his aircraft, he was stranded there for a few days. It became a bit of a mess. But keep in mind that he did not go to India, simply to meet PM Modi. He went there to participate in the G20 Summit," ANI quoted Kugelman as saying.
Kugelman earlier tweeted, “The Canadians didn’t go about this quietly. Trudeau made the direct accusation while speaking before the House of Commons, and his government publicly identified an Indian diplomat it expelled as the head of Indian intel in Canada. A reflection of a highly fraught relationship."
What Canada said and did
Trudeau has revealed that his government is "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder. While Foreign Minister Melanie Joly later used more cautious language, stating the allegations would be unacceptable "if proven true".
Jolie announced the immediate expulsion of a senior Indian diplomat. She identified the diplomat as the head of India's foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), AFP reported.