Tensions between India and Canada rise after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of having been involved in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder.

The relationship between India and Canada is now “highly fraught", a leading foreign policy expert has said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The face-to-face interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau during the G20 Summit revolved around Trudeau's concerns regarding the alleged involvement of Indian government agents in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist based in Canada, according to Michael Kugelman.

India-Canada News LIVE Updates: India likely to expel Canadian official The Director of the South Asia Institute at Wilson Center has said that Trudeau utilised the opportunity to discuss his concerns directly with PM Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I understand that PM Modi also brought to Trudeau's attention his concerns about what has been happening with Sikh leaders in Canada. I think there could have been an incentive from Trudeau's part to be in a position to meet face-to-face with Modi to warn him about these concerns," Kugelman said.

Also Read: Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder in Canada: What we know so far Trudeau's visit to India had a broader agenda—participation in the G20 Summit. However, an opportunity for a tête-à-tête with his Indian counterpart provided the Canadian prime minister a platform to raise issues of immediate concern, the American expert said.

“But, we saw that he really did not have a very good visit in India, there were tensions in his meeting with Modi, he had problems with his aircraft, he was stranded there for a few days. It became a bit of a mess. But keep in mind that he did not go to India, simply to meet PM Modi. He went there to participate in the G20 Summit," ANI quoted Kugelman as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kugelman earlier tweeted, “The Canadians didn’t go about this quietly. Trudeau made the direct accusation while speaking before the House of Commons, and his government publicly identified an Indian diplomat it expelled as the head of Indian intel in Canada. A reflection of a highly fraught relationship."

What Canada said and did Trudeau has revealed that his government is "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder. While Foreign Minister Melanie Joly later used more cautious language, stating the allegations would be unacceptable "if proven true".