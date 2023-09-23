'Khalistani Nijjar's killing violation of Canada’s rule of law': PM Trudeau seeks ‘changes in how India govt operates'2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 08:52 PM IST
PM Trudeau said that Canada's allies have ‘unequivocally denounce violation of sovereignty’, waiting to see how situation unfolds.
India and Canada are embroiled in a battle of allegations that has sired a firestorm of diplomatic row between the two countries, over the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June at a Sikh holy shrine in British Columbia's Surrey, in June this year.