Minister Jaishankar to embark on Latin America, Caribbean tour to forge bilateral ties

New Delhi: In a first as external affairs minister, S. Jaishankar is set to begin a nine-day visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, to explore fostering bilateral engagement in new areas.

Jaishankar’s itinerary includes visiting Guyana from 21-23 April, Panama from 24-25 April , Colombia from 25-27 April, and the Dominican Republic from 27-29 April. In Guyana, he will meet with the country’s leaders and several ministers, co-chairing the Joint Commission Meeting alongside his counterpart, Hugh Hilton Todd, to discuss a range of issues affecting both nations.

The MEA highlighted that the minister’s visit to Guyana also presents an opportunity to convene a meeting of foreign ministers in the India-COFCOR format and hold bilateral talks with participating ministers. The Council on Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) comprises the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

During his Panama visit, Jaishankar will call on top leaders and meet with foreign minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo. The India-SICA foreign ministerial meeting will also take place, featuring representatives from the eight-country Central American Integration System (SICA).

Jaishankar’s trip to Colombia marks the first foreign ministerial-level visit to the country. He will engage with government, business, and civil society representatives, while he and Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva Duran review bilateral ties.

The MEA noted that Jaishankar’s visit to the Dominican Republic is the highest-level visit from India since diplomatic relations were established in 1999. His visit follows the opening of India’s resident embassy in Santo Domingo in 2022. Jaishankar will meet with the nation’s political leaders and Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez, and the pair will formally inaugurate the Indian resident mission.

A Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-led business delegation will join Jaishankar at various business events during his visit, emphasizing the growing mutual interest in stronger trade ties. The minister will also meet with members of the Indian community in each of the four countries.

The MEA said that Jaishankar’s visit and engagement with CARICOM and SICA counterparts add momentum to India-LAC relations, offering a chance to maintain high-level contacts with Latin American and Caribbean nations and explore new avenues of cooperation, particularly in the post-pandemic landscape.