Minister Jaishankar to embark on Latin America, Caribbean tour to forge bilateral ties

Minister Jaishankar to embark on Latin America, Caribbean tour to forge bilateral ties1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 05:06 PM IST
A CII-led business delegation will join Jaishankar at various business events during his visit, emphasizing the growing mutual interest in stronger trade ties. The minister will also meet with members of the Indian community in each of the four countries.
New Delhi: In a first as external affairs minister, S. Jaishankar is set to begin a nine-day visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, to explore fostering bilateral engagement in new areas.
