‘Foreign investors taking out money…’: Congress' Chidambaram slams BJP for false claims on Indian economy
Congress leader P Chidambaram said that foreign investors' confidence in the Indian economy has declined. Interest rates are high, real wages are stagnant, and unemployment is rising, he said
Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram has taken a swipe at the BJP-led Central government, saying that the Indian economy is in "severe distress". Chidambaram said that the BJP's claims about a "robust Indian economy" are false as overseas investment has dropped by 31%.