Indian men have sex latest among 67 countries

The numbers also point to tight control over mingling between young people before they are married. Contrary to commonly held notions about how and where young people now live, data from a 2017 study of young people conducted by the Lokniti programme at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Institute shows that for the vast majority of young Indians, home means one of two things: their parents’ home and then their marital home. Just 4% of surveyed young people lived by themselves or with friends or in a hostel. Just two in five young people reported having a close friend of the opposite gender. Attitudes to romantic relationships before marriage were conservative among the young people themselves. Over half of those interviewed said they disapproved of men and women meeting or dating before marriage, and two out of three were opposed to unmarried men and women living together.

