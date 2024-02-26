Indian politics is becoming increasingly partisan. We have the data to prove it.

The political divide in Indian society is getting sharper by the day, and we have the data to show it. Nearly 44% of the 12,544 urban Indians interviewed in our most recent survey displayed signs of intense attachment to one or the other political party. The share of such people, who we label as ‘strong partisans’, has increased steadily since 2021, when it was 37%. Such individuals are more likely to engage in political debate online even though they face more negativity on social media, the survey found.