Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy speaks on running as Donald Trump's VP: ‘Fine position for someone…'1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Despite all the praise, it is difficult for Vivek Ramaswamy to stand any chance in the against former President Donald Trump whose popularity is climbing with the number of cases against him
US Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has attracted a lot of media attention in recent months owing to his great oratory skills and innovative vision on certain issues. Despite all the praise, it is difficult for Vivek Ramaswamy to stand any chance in the Republican primaries against former President Donald Trump whose popularity is climbing with the number of cases against him. But, Vivek Ramaswamy has thought this through and hinted that he may run on a joint ticket with Donald Trump if he does not win the Republican nomination.