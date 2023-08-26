US Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has attracted a lot of media attention in recent months owing to his great oratory skills and innovative vision on certain issues. Despite all the praise, it is difficult for Vivek Ramaswamy to stand any chance in the Republican primaries against former President Donald Trump whose popularity is climbing with the number of cases against him. But, Vivek Ramaswamy has thought this through and hinted that he may run on a joint ticket with Donald Trump if he does not win the Republican nomination.

“See, this isn’t about me. If this were about me, sure. That’s a fine position for someone to have at my age. This is about reviving our country and I can only reunite this country if I’m doing it from the White House as the leader and the face of our movement," Vivek Ramaswamy responded to Britain's GB News when asked about running as Donald Trump's VP.

The remarks by Vivek Ramaswamy corroborate the rumors about the duo planning to go together in the 2024 Presidential polls. Recently, Donald Trump's campaign even praised Vivek Ramaswamy after the first Republican primary debate. Vivek Ramaswamy's online fundraising and popularity have grown considerably after the debate.

Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest son praised Vivek Ramaswamy after the debate and said “I thought he had a standout performance. I mean, I think that did what Ron DeSantis needed to do."

Vivek Ramaswamy's U-Turn

Vivek Ramaswamy's hints about running as Donald Trump's Vice-President goes against his earlier comments where he said that the only way to change the US is the top job. “I’m not interested in a different position in the government. Frankly, I’d drive change through the private sector sooner than becoming number two or three in the federal government," he told Fox News on Saturday.

A Fox News report also said that Vivek Ramaswamy was the most Google-searched Republican US Presidential poll candidate after the debate, followed by fellow Indian-American Nikki Haley.