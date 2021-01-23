India's 72nd Republic Day affair to be a quieter one amid covid-19

The ceremonial parade will start as usual at 9:43am with the Presidential Guard escorting President Ram Nath Kovind from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the saluting dias. It will continue for the customary 90 minutes after that. But this year, the parade—which usually starts from Vijay Chowk and winds its way down to the Red Fort and covers a distance of 8.2 km—is expected to terminate at the National Stadium. This means that it will cover just about one third or about 3.3 km, a second official said.