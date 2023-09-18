India's G20 success belongs not to one party, but to 1.4 billion people: Modi

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the success of the India's G20 presidency belongs to the country's 1.4 billion people, and not an individual or a political party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing lawmakers on the first day of a five-day special session that kicked off on Monday, Modi described the more than 200 G20 events held in more than 60 locations across the country as "a manifestation of the success of India’s diversity."

"India will always feel pride for the inclusion of the African Union in G20 during its presidency", an official statement said quoting from the Prime Minister's speech in Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Monday's session is expected to be the last in the old Parliament building before the House convenes in the new building on Tuesday.

Comparing the situation to a family moving into a new residence, Modi expressed the emotional weight of saying goodbye to the old Parliament building. He noted that the 75-year history of the Parliament House has been the stage for numerous pivotal events shaping the ‘New India.’

Emphasising that India’s G20 Presidency lasts till the final day of November, and the nation intends to utilize it to the fullest, Modi supported the Speaker’s resolution to conduct a P20 Summit (Parliamentary 20), the statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is a matter of pride for all that India has carved a place for itself as ‘Vishwa Mitra’ and the entire world is seeing a friend in India. Reasons for that are our ‘Sanskaars’ that we gathered from Vedas to Vivekanand. The Mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is uniting us to bring the world with us ," the statement said quoting Modi.