A succession of U.S. officials who have traveled to New Delhi to persuade India to join Washington in its effort to isolate Moscow have struggled to convince the country to come off the sidelines. India has stayed neutral in the conflict, abstaining from United Nations votes to condemn Russia’s action and declining to join sanctions. India’s position is partly borne of necessity: Russia is its largest arms supplier. But it is also the result of lingering mistrust of Washington and an abiding confidence in Moscow’s reliability that has been built over decades, Indian officials and analysts said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}