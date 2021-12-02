‘India’s potential for growth is unmatched’

I hesitate to give universal prescription in a world of highly differential diagnosis. My own instincts would run to supporting incomes to something just below trend levels of income. I think, in the US, we overdid that and supported incomes to the point where disposable income in 2021 was substantially greater than anyone expected it to be prior to the advent of covid. That is what I think generated the inflationary pressure. There are other countries that did much less support income. But I also think any judgment about appropriate income support has to be contingent on countries’ fiscal situation and that is a substantial variable across countries. But my own sense is that generalized income support is a better strategy than greater focus on monetary policy. I think it is better targeted at the vast majority of population rather than at asset prices. There is a tendency at a moment like this for investment to be relatively interest-insensitive. And for whatever stimulus comes from monetary policy to come primarily from inflated asset prices, which may be both problematic in terms of economic efficiency and somewhat perverse in terms of its distributional consequences. I think the easiest judgment to reach is that the world needs to be investing much more in bringing this pandemic under control and that we all can be investing more in producing vaccines, producing tests.

