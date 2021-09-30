India’s quest for a road to Central Asia

Cut to 2021, with the Taliban in power in Kabul, India’s “Connect to Central Asia" plans seem to have come undone again. With signs of friction within the Taliban and most of the commerce in the region being conducted by private traders, “there is room to watch the situation carefully," said a person familiar with the matter. “Traders will use the easiest and cheapest route and not go by what one country wants," said the person cited above, referring to possible efforts by Pakistan to channel all trade through its own Chinese-built Gwadar port. “Maybe the Taliban would not like to depend entirely on Pakistan for trade," the person said.