India’s Republic Day invite to Afghanistan Taliban envoy Badruddin Haqqani is ‘routine’: Report
Badruddin Haqqani, previously associated with the Haqqani network, has been invited to Republic Day celebrations by the Indian Embassy in the UAE, causing a stir in diplomatic circles.
The Indian Embassy in the UAE has invited Taliban envoy Badruddin Haqqani for Republic Day celebrations. He represents Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. This gesture sparked significant debate. Critics argue that it indicates India's acceptance of the Taliban. However, Indian officials label it as a standard diplomatic procedure, as per The Hindu.