The Indian Embassy in the UAE has invited Taliban envoy Badruddin Haqqani for Republic Day celebrations. He represents Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. This gesture sparked significant debate. Critics argue that it indicates India's acceptance of the Taliban. However, Indian officials label it as a standard diplomatic procedure, as per The Hindu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Badruddin Haqqani, previously associated with the Haqqani network, is a contentious figure. This network orchestrated attacks on Indian missions in Afghanistan. The most notable was the 2008 Kabul Embassy bombing. It claimed 58 lives, including Indian diplomats and security personnel. The invitation for "His Excellency Badruddin Haqqani" has caused a stir in diplomatic circles.

Afghanistan's Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Ashraf Haidari, expressed disappointment. “This is utterly against Afghans’ basic expectation of India as an emerging democratic power to protect and defend Afghans’ human rights and to support their growing resistance against the same terrorists who bombed the Indian Embassy in Kabul and killed and wounded many Indian citizens," The Hindu quoted Haidari as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Globally, no country officially recognises the Taliban regime. However, several nations, including Russia, China and Central Asian states, have accredited Taliban representatives. In December 2023, China even accepted a Taliban-appointed ambassador, a first among nations.

The Taliban's appointment of Badruddin Haqqani as envoy was seen as a significant development by their Acting Foreign Ministry. This appointment indicates expectations of strengthened ties between the UAE and the Taliban. The UAE recognised the Taliban during its initial rule from 1996 to 2001.

‘Routine’ invitation While India has not officially reacted, The Hindu cited official sources to report that it was a “routine" invitation. The invite was extended to all diplomatic missions in the UAE, barring Pakistan, as per the sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sources have also revealed to the publication that the Afghan Embassy in Abu Dhabi still displays the Republic's tricolour. This contrasts with the Taliban's black and white flag. The Indian Embassy in New Delhi, reopened by Afghan Consuls linked with the Taliban, also retains the flag of the "Islamic Republic of Afghanistan", the publication added.

