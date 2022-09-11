India’s rice export ban to further strain global good supplies4 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 05:21 PM IST
Export ban on broken rice and new duties on other varieties driven by concerns over shrinking supplies and inflation
India banned exports of broken rice and levied a tax on other key varieties in a move that would add to global inflationary pressure and exacerbate food supply pains caused by the war in Ukraine.