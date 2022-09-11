India’s rice export ban to further strain global good supplies

Rising prices of food and other goods, partly stemming from the war in Ukraine, have weighed on India’s economic recovery from the pandemic. Retail inflation in India has moderated somewhat but still came in at 6.7% in July, according to the National Statistical Office. That is the seventh straight month where inflation breached the Reserve Bank of India’s upper limit of 6%. The central bank has raised its key policy rate three times, by a total of 1.4 percentage points, since May, joining other central banks that have started tightening monetary policy in an effort to tame inflation.