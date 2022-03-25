India’s Russian-oil buy: Red flag or red herring?

For one, oil prices have remained extremely volatile since the war began last month. Even if Indian buyers were considering dramatically shifting toward Russian oil, alienating the longtime Middle Eastern suppliers that provide more than 60% of its imports or investing in new transport capacity makes little sense until there is more clarity on future prices, transport and insurance costs' and whether Russian energy will ultimately be subject to strict sanctions. The longer trade route between Russia and India already makes purchases more prone to volatility, according to Prashant Vasisht, vice president and co-group head of corporate ratings at ICRA, an arm of Moody's.