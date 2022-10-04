India’s tech regulation onslaught poses dilemma for US companies3 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 06:33 PM IST
Plan for government panel to intervene in social-media companies’ content moderation decisions could set worrying precedent
The continuing tussle between India and U.S. social-media companies shows how difficult it is to rein in technology platforms’ outsize—and sometimes pernicious—influence on public discourse without radically enhancing governments’ power to police speech.