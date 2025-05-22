'India-UAE together in fight against terrorism': Shrikant Shinde-led all-party delegation meets UAE Minister

The all-party delegation of Members of Parliament, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, met with Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuami, Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee of the UAE Federal National Council, in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation included BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Atul Garg, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, and Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

“India-UAE together in the fight against terrorism! The All-party delegation led by @DrSEShinde held a fruitful meeting with HE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan @uaetolerance in Abu Dhabi. Reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” said India in UAE on X.

Highlighting the significance of the visit and the diversity of political voices in the group, delegation leader Shrikant Shinde said it was crucial to present India's position to the world.

“I am fortunate to lead a group going to UAE and West Africa. It is very important to give a message to the world about what India has been facing for many years, including Pakistan's support and funding of terrorism,” he said, adding, “India and Pakistan gained independence at the same time, but India has progressed economically, while Pakistan has progressed only in terrorism.”