India-US trade deal: ‘Mogambo Khush Hai' – Congress party takes 'Mr India' swipe at Govt after Trump announcement

India-US trade deal: The Congress took a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government soon after US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the US and India had agreed to a trade deal. The opposition party said it appears the prime minister has ‘capitulated finally’ and that this ‘cannot be the father of all deals.’

President Trump announced on Monday night (IST) that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will reduce the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent. Trump said this after a phone conversation with PM Modi, announced by the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who joined last month.

After Trump's announcement on Truth Social, PM Modi wrote in an X post that he was delighted that "made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent".

The India-US deal announcement comes days after India and the European Union, sealed a landmark free trade agreement – billed as the "mother of all deals" – to create a market of two billion people.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that in Washington, "clearly Mogambo Khush Hai", a play on a popular dialogue from the 1987 Hindi movie Mr India.

‘Surely this cannot be the father of all deals’ "He (Trump) announced the halt of Operation Sindoor from Washington DC. He announced the updates on India's oil purchases from Russia and Venezuela from Washington. He's now announced an India-US Trade Deal from Washington, the full details of which are awaited," Ramesh said in a post on X.

President Trump clearly seems to have some leverage over Prime Minister Modi – who is now mortified of even being seen with him, let alone engaging in the usual bout of hugs, the Congress leader said. "It appears Mr Modi has capitulated finally. Surely this cannot be the father of all deals," he said.

Earlier, the Congress took a swipe at the government after the US ambassador to New Delhi confirmed that President Trump has spoken with Prime Minister Modi, saying it now seems to be routine that India learns of its government's actions only from Trump or his appointees.

‘Trump-nirbharta’ In a social media post, US Ambassador Segio Gor said Trump spoke with Modi on Monday. "President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED," Gor said in the post.

Reacting to the development, Ramesh said, "It seems that Prime Minister Modi and President Trump spoke to each other today. This information has been provided not by the Indian side but by the US Ambassador to India.

"This now seems to be the routine - India gets to know of its government's actions only from President Trump or his appointees. Trump-nirbharta," the Congress leader said on X.