Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that the Modi government calling for a “special session of Parliament" from September 18 to 22 indicates “little panic". Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, where he is scheduled to attend the meeting of I.N.D.I.A bloc, Rahul Gandhi said matters like that of allegations against Adani Group are “very close" to PM Modi, making him “uncomfortable" and “very nervous".

“I think maybe it is an indicator of a little panic. The same type of panic that happened when I spoke in Parliament House, the panic that suddenly made them revoke my Parliament membership. So, I think it is panic because these matters are very close to the Prime Minister. Whenever you touch the Adani matter, the PM gets very uncomfortable and very nervous," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Central government has decided to call for a “Special Session of Parliament" to introduce “One Nation, One Election" bill. The session will have five sittings. The information was given by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Rahul Gandhi also targeted PM Narendra Modi over the recent allegations made against the Adani Group by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). The OCCRP alleged that hundreds of millions of dollars were invested in publicly traded Adani stock through opaque investment funds based in Mauritius to fuel the spectacular rise in group stocks from 2013 to 2018.

Attacking PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi asked why he was silent over the allegations. Rahul Gandhi questioned no investigation into the row and asked why PM Narendra Modi has not spoken about the allegations against the Adani Group.

Gandhi referred to the G20 Summit being hosted by India and the reports on the Adani group in two British papers and said the allegations impact perception about India.

"...It is very important that the Prime Minister of India Mr Narendra Modi clears his name and categorically explains what is going on. At the very least, A JPC should be allowed and a thorough investigation should take place. I don't understand why the PM is not forcing an investigation? Why is he quiet and people who are responsible are put behind bars? This is raising very serious questions for the PM just before G20 leaders come here...It is important that this issue is made clear before they (G20 leaders) arrive," Rahul Gandhi said.

(With agency inputs)