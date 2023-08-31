‘Indicator of little panic’: Rahul Gandhi on Parliament Special Session2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi accuses the Modi government of panic over a special session of Parliament and allegations against the Adani Group.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that the Modi government calling for a “special session of Parliament" from September 18 to 22 indicates “little panic". Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, where he is scheduled to attend the meeting of I.N.D.I.A bloc, Rahul Gandhi said matters like that of allegations against Adani Group are “very close" to PM Modi, making him “uncomfortable" and “very nervous".