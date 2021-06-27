Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at the inauguration of a Japanese Zen garden and Kaizen Academy set up at the premises of the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) said that the the Indo-Japanese partnership during the COVID-19 crisis is more relevant for global stability and prosperity.

On the Indo-Japanese partnership during the COVID-19 crisis, PM Modi said,"the current Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, is a very straight-forward person. PM Suga and I believe during this COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the Indo-Japanese friendship and our partnership has become even more relevant for global stability and prosperity.

Today, when we are facing several global challenges, it is the need of the time that our friendship and relationship get stronger day by day," Modi said. He said efforts like setting up of the Kaizen Academy are a beautiful reflection of this relationship. "I would like the Kaizen Academy to spread the work culture of Japan in India, and increase business interaction between the two countries. We also have to give new energy to the efforts already going on in this direction. I am sure our efforts will continue like this, and India and Japan will together reach new heights of development," he said.

Terming the dedication of the Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy, as a symbol of ease and modernity of India-Japan relationship, the Prime Minister thanked leaders of Hyōgo Prefecture specially the Governor ToshizōIdoand Hyōgo International association for their contribution in the establishment of the Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy.

Prime Minister Modi dwelled on the emphasis on inner peace along with outer progress and growth in the two cultures. Indians will find the glimpse of the same peace, poise and simplicity in this Zen garden, which they experienced in Yoga through the ages. Buddha gave this ‘Dhyan’ this enlightenment to the world, said the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi also highlighted both external and internal meanings of Kaizen which not only emphasizes ‘improvement’ but ‘continuous improvement’.

