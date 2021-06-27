Today, when we are facing several global challenges, it is the need of the time that our friendship and relationship get stronger day by day," Modi said. He said efforts like setting up of the Kaizen Academy are a beautiful reflection of this relationship. "I would like the Kaizen Academy to spread the work culture of Japan in India, and increase business interaction between the two countries. We also have to give new energy to the efforts already going on in this direction. I am sure our efforts will continue like this, and India and Japan will together reach new heights of development," he said.