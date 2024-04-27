As reported by ANI, Chouhan stated that India's culture, traditions, and moral values differ from America. Addressing a public rally in Raisen, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “In a country like America, there is a provision that after death, the government (US) takes away 55% of the property. However, Sam Pitroda, this is not America, it's India. India's culture, India is India."

Sam Pitroda had earlier highlighted the importance of policies focused on wealth redistribution, referencing the concept of inheritance tax common in America. He mentioned that these are issues that require further discussion.

Also Read: 'Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance law to save family property as...': PM Modi

“In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45 per cent to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair," Pitroda had said.

Also Read: Sam Pitroda sparks debate on 'inheritance tax' in India: What is it and what are its income tax implications — explained

"In India, you don't have that. If somebody is worth 10 billion and he dies, his children get 10 billion and the public gets nothing...So these are the kinds of issues people will have to debate and discuss. When we talk about redistributing wealth, we are talking about new policies and new programs that are in the interest of the people and not in the interest of the super-rich only," he had further said.

Criticising Congress, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Be it farmers or the poor people, they also save money so that after their death, they can give something to their children. But the Congress wants to end this tradition."

In India, the concept of levying tax on inheritance does not exist as of now. In fact, the Inheritance or Estate Tax was abolished with effect from 1985.

Chouhan added further, "This inheritance tax was in imposition earlier as well, but due to people's pressure, Congress abolished it... Maybe Rajiv Gandhi wanted to get the property of Indira Gandhi, and so he abolished it. The party has to make its intention clear before the nation. Congress is not on India's path. It is on a dangerous path."

Also Read: Bhupesh Baghel says ‘PM Modi is a liar’ over ‘inheritance tax’ row: Indira Gandhi donated all her property…

Inheritance tax, also known as estate tax, is a tax levied on the total value of money and property of a deceased person before it is distributed to their legal heirs. The tax is typically calculated based on the value of the assets left behind after any exemptions or deductions. The purpose of inheritance tax is often to generate revenue for the government and to redistribute wealth.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!