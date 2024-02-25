 INLD Haryana president Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar | Mint
INLD Haryana president Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar
INLD Haryana president Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar

 Livemint

Abhay Chautala accused the government of failing to provide Nafe Singh Rathee with security despite their being threat to his life

INLD leader Abhay Chautala told PTI that Rathee was shot dead in Jhajjar district. (HT)Premium
INLD leader Abhay Chautala told PTI that Rathee was shot dead in Jhajjar district. (HT)

Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jhajjar district. According to a senior party leader. Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV when the assailants, who were in a car, attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala told PTI that Rathee was shot dead in Jhajjar district.

Abhay Chautala accused the government of failing to provide Rathee with security despite their being threat to his life, and demanded the resignation of the chief minister and the home minister. Police said the investigation in the matter was underway.

On the alleged attack on Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee, Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said, "We received information regarding an incident of firing. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon..."

With agency inputs

Published: 25 Feb 2024, 07:28 PM IST
