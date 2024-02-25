INLD Haryana president Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar
Abhay Chautala accused the government of failing to provide Nafe Singh Rathee with security despite their being threat to his life
Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jhajjar district. According to a senior party leader. Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV when the assailants, who were in a car, attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.
On the alleged attack on Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee, Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said, "We received information regarding an incident of firing. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon..."
With agency inputs
