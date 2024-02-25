Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  INLD Haryana president Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar

INLD Haryana president Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar

Livemint

Abhay Chautala accused the government of failing to provide Nafe Singh Rathee with security despite their being threat to his life

INLD leader Abhay Chautala told PTI that Rathee was shot dead in Jhajjar district.

Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jhajjar district. According to a senior party leader. Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV when the assailants, who were in a car, attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala told PTI that Rathee was shot dead in Jhajjar district.

Abhay Chautala accused the government of failing to provide Rathee with security despite their being threat to his life, and demanded the resignation of the chief minister and the home minister. Police said the investigation in the matter was underway.

On the alleged attack on Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee, Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said, "We received information regarding an incident of firing. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon..."

With agency inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.