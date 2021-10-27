Inside India’s post-covid workplace

“Even if one sick person enters a particular environment, even if he/she is not coughing or showing any external symptoms, the viral aerosol he/she exhales will in time fill the whole area. Think of it as a chain smoker entering closed premises, or someone holding an agarbatti (incense stick). Won’t the place be full of smoke after a while? In the same way, fewer people being present will only reduce the speed of the aerosol build up, it will not prevent it," said Sinha. What is needed is efficient and well-monitored filtration and circulation of air from outside through high-quality heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems. And real estate companies running multiple properties, such as DLF India, Bharti Realty and the Brigade Group have all moved to provide them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}