Inside the Trump campaign’s hidden ground game

After the Trump campaign’s takeover of the RNC earlier this year, strategists decided to revamp the model by diving deep into its voter contact base to determine specific targets. Officials found that in the last election cycle, the RNC made 79 million attempted voter contacts across the seven battleground states with an office expenditure of about $150 million. But in reality, only three million of those voters were reached in some form. That, they concluded, was wasteful and ineffective.