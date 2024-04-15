Grassroots focus, cinematic posters: How I-PAC powers Jagan Mohan Reddy's poll campaign in movie-loving Andhra— 5 points
I-PAC's core strength and focus lie in its ability to work at the grassroots, analyse public pulse, and grasp intricate political nuances, according to Rishi Raj Singh, Co-founder and Director of the political consulting firm.
On April 13, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured after stones were pelted during his election campaign in Vijayawada.
