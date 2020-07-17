NEW DELHI : Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that at a time when cases are rapidly rising, the Yogi Adityanath dispensation must adopt transparent policies instead of making false claims.

The Congress general secretary in-charge UP East has been criticising the state government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, alleging that it is indulging in propaganda, instead of dealing with the pandemic.

"Sitting in Lucknow, the UP government makes big claims on fighting coronavirus, but two kilometers from there, its claims are exposed," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The number of coronavirus cases in UP is continuously rising. In such a situation, the government must adopt strong and transparent policies, instead of making false claims," she said, tagging a TV media report which claimed that the government claims on dealing with the COVID crisis were "hollow".

In a Facebook post, Priyanka Gandhi said the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed of having two lakh hospital beds a few days ago but as the coronavirus cases are rising, the mismanagement is coming to the fore.

She also tagged a media report claiming that even King George's Medical University employees are not getting beds in the hospital in Lucknow.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via