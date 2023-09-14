‘Insult is what he does best’: Cong takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Congress has taken a dig at PM Modi after he attacked the Opposition alliance – INDIA – and called it 'ghamandiya [arrogant]'
Hours after PM Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition alliance – INDIA bloc – calling it “ghamandia [arrogant]", the Congress hit back at him accusing him of using a government function to abuse the opposition. “The PM is back to doing what he does best—insult. He repeated his abuse of INDIA parties as so-called Ghamandia parties," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X (formerly Twitter).