‘Insult is what he does best’: Cong takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA

Congress has taken a dig at PM Modi after he attacked the Opposition alliance – INDIA – and called it 'ghamandiya [arrogant]'

Hours after PM Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition alliance – INDIA bloc – calling it "ghamandia [arrogant]", the Congress hit back at him accusing him of using a government function to abuse the opposition. "The PM is back to doing what he does best—insult. He repeated his abuse of INDIA parties as so-called Ghamandia parties," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X (formerly Twitter).

The Congress leader further said that PM Modi uses a government function to abuse the Opposition.

"Look, who's talking! The man who uses the occasion of a government function to abuse the Opposition. Stooping to his level, one could easily say he heads the GA-NDA coalition—Gautam Adani's NDA," Jairam Ramesh alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday elaborately spoke about the controversy surrounding the Sanatana Dharma remark made by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Addressing a massive gathering at Bina in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said that the INDIA alliance has a “hidden agenda" to attack and end the Sanatana Dharma culture.

THE ADANI ISSUE The Congress has long been attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Adani issue and accusing the prime minister of not initiating a probe against the Adani Group after allegations of irregularities and stock price manipulation cropped up in the wake of a US research report, a charge denied by the Adani group.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday termed the opposition INDIA alliance as "ghamandia" (arrogant) and alleged that it wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma.

He addressed the audience following the inauguration of a massive petrochemicals complex valued at ₹49,000 crore, located at the Bina refinery in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, he unveiled ten significant industrial projects within the state.

"The 'ghamandia' (INDIA) alliance (leaders) met in Mumbai recently. They neither have any policies or issues nor a leader. They have a hidden agenda of attacking Sanatan Dharma, which they want to destroy," he said.

PM Modi's attack on the Opposition came a few days after CM MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, said that Sanatana Dharma is incompatible with the concept of social justice and should be "eliminated." "Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.