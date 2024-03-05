'Insult to PM Modi', Sanjay Raut on SBI's 'kam chori' as lender seeks more time to submit electoral bonds data
SBI seeks time till June 30 for electoral bond disclosure; Sanjay Raut slams bank executives for insulting PM Modi's commitment to work 20 hours a day.
After state-run lender State Bank of India (SBI) moved the Supreme Court over electoral bonds data sharing, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the bank executives should be punished for 'kam chori' (truancy), adding that it is an insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who works "20 hours all 365 days 9 years 10 months".